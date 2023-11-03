Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Patrick County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patrick County, Virginia has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Patrick County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Patrick County High School at James River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Buchanan, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.