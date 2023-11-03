Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Russell County, Virginia. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Russell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Tazewell High School at Lebanon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lebanon, VA
- Conference: Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castlewood High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Coeburn, VA
- Conference: Cumberland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
