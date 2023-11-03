Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Suffolk County, Virginia and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Suffolk County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Deep Creek High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nansemond River High School at Great Bridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chesapeake, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hickory High School at King's Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Conference: Southeastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
