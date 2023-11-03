Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Washington County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Washington County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Holston High School at Chilhowie High School
- Game Time: 6:25 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chilhowie, VA
- Conference: Hogoheegee
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abingdon High School at Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Jonesville, VA
- Conference: Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
