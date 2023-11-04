SEC foes will battle when the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) meet the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Alabama vs. LSU?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 31, LSU 29

Alabama 31, LSU 29 Alabama has won 87.5% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (7-1).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Crimson Tide have a record of 4-0 (85.7%).

LSU will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Tigers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

The Crimson Tide have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: LSU (+3)



LSU (+3) Alabama is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Crimson Tide have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

LSU owns a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in a game just once this season.

In the LSU's eight games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 62.5.

The point total for the contest of 62.5 is 15.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Alabama (30.6 points per game) and LSU (47.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.9 50.9 50.8 Implied Total AVG 33.9 33.6 34.3 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.6 58.5 60.4 Implied Total AVG 35.7 39.7 32.8 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-0-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

