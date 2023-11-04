The Indiana Pacers (1-0) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSSE

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier averaged 21.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds last season.

P.J. Washington's numbers last season were 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

LaMelo Ball collected 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 boards.

Gordon Hayward collected 14.7 points, 4.1 assists and 4.3 boards.

Nick Richards' stats last season were 8.2 points, 6.4 boards and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 62.9% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton recorded 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last season. He also sank 49% of his shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

Buddy Hield's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He made 45.8% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with an average of 3.6 treys (third in league).

Myles Turner's stats last season included 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He sank 54.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Bruce Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He made 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin's stats last season included 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He drained 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Hornets vs. Pacers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Hornets 116.3 Points Avg. 111 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 46.9% Field Goal % 45.7% 36.7% Three Point % 33%

