How to Watch the Hornets vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (1-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) on November 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Hornets
Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets shot at a 45.7% clip from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points less than the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Pacers averaged.
- Charlotte went 14-13 when it shot better than 48.5% from the field.
- The Hornets were the ninth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Pacers finished 16th.
- The Hornets averaged 8.5 fewer points per game last year (111) than the Pacers gave up to opponents (119.5).
- When it scored more than 119.5 points last season, Charlotte went 14-4.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Hornets averaged 109.2 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 112.7.
- At home, the Hornets conceded 116.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away (118.2).
- At home, the Hornets drained 11.1 triples per game last season, 0.7 more than they averaged on the road (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (32.1%).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
