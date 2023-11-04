How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the New York Islanders (who won their most recent game) on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN to watch as the Hurricanes and the Islanders meet.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Islanders Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 39 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 30th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Hurricanes score the sixth-most goals in the league (37 total, 3.4 per game).
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|11
|4
|6
|10
|7
|5
|46%
|Seth Jarvis
|11
|5
|5
|10
|3
|8
|56.4%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|11
|8
|1
|9
|1
|2
|52.1%
|Martin Necas
|11
|4
|5
|9
|5
|2
|41.5%
|Michael Bunting
|11
|3
|5
|8
|4
|2
|37.5%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders allow 2.6 goals per game (23 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Islanders' 24 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 26th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 21 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 24 goals over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|9
|3
|6
|9
|7
|4
|-
|Kyle Palmieri
|9
|3
|5
|8
|3
|2
|66.7%
|Bo Horvat
|9
|4
|3
|7
|8
|3
|50.6%
|Mathew Barzal
|9
|1
|5
|6
|13
|10
|0%
|Brock Nelson
|9
|4
|2
|6
|5
|4
|49.5%
