Teuvo Teravainen and Bo Horvat are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Seth Jarvis, with 10 points (five goals, five assists) and an average ice time of 19:17 per game.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi has chipped in with 10 points (four goals, six assists).

Teravainen has scored eight goals and added one assist in 11 games for Carolina.

Antti Raanta's record is 2-1-0. He has given up 10 goals (3.06 goals against average) and recorded 65 saves.

Islanders Players to Watch

New York's Noah Dobson has collected six assists and three goals in nine games. That's good for nine points.

Kyle Palmieri has made a big impact for New York this season with eight points (three goals and five assists).

This season, New York's Horvat has seven points, courtesy of four goals (first on team) and three assists (fifth).

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov's record stands at 2-1-0 on the season, giving up three goals (one goals against average) and collecting 106 saves with a .972% save percentage (second-best in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 10th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.67 25th 26th 3.55 Goals Allowed 2.56 6th 2nd 34.4 Shots 31.6 16th 1st 26.2 Shots Allowed 34.8 28th 7th 26.19% Power Play % 14.81% 21st 22nd 75.56% Penalty Kill % 81.25% 14th

