Big 12 foes meet when the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) and the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State ranks 104th in total offense this year (337.8 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 337.8 yards allowed per game. Kansas is generating 443.1 total yards per game on offense this season (28th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 401.6 total yards per contest (100th-ranked).

Iowa State vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Iowa State vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Iowa State Kansas 337.8 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.1 (36th) 326.4 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.6 (86th) 122.9 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.6 (12th) 214.9 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.5 (66th) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 14 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has thrown for 1,702 yards (212.8 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 60.2% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has racked up 353 yards on 73 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

This season, Cartevious Norton has carried the ball 71 times for 276 yards (34.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins' leads his squad with 512 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 47 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has hauled in 42 receptions totaling 384 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Benjamin Brahmer has hauled in 17 grabs for 236 yards, an average of 29.5 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has put up 1,131 passing yards, or 141.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 60.6% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 19.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 115 times for 771 yards (96.4 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has racked up 488 yards on 80 carries with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 403 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Mason Fairchild has racked up 317 receiving yards (39.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Quentin Skinner's 26 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

