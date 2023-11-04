In the upcoming matchup versus the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Jalen Chatfield to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

Chatfield is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Chatfield has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

