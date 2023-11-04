The Georgia State Panthers (6-2), with the 24th-ranked run offense in the country, will hit the field against the No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) and the first-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Dukes are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Georgia State matchup in this article.

James Madison vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Center Parc Stadium

James Madison vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM James Madison (-5.5) 54.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel James Madison (-5.5) 54.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

James Madison vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

James Madison has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Dukes have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Georgia State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.