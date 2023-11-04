The Georgia State Panthers (6-2), with the 24th-ranked run offense in the country, will hit the field against the No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) and the first-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Dukes are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the James Madison vs. Georgia State matchup in this article.

James Madison vs. Georgia State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total James Madison Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline
BetMGM James Madison (-5.5) 54.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel James Madison (-5.5) 54.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

James Madison vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

  • James Madison has covered five times in eight chances against the spread this season.
  • The Dukes have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
  • Georgia State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.