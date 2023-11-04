The No. 23 James Madison Dukes (8-0) and the first-ranked run defense will visit the Georgia State Panthers (6-2) and the 24th-ranked run offense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Panthers are 5.5-point underdogs. The game has a point total of 54.5.

James Madison ranks 40th in scoring offense (32.1 points per game) and 30th in scoring defense (20.3 points allowed per game) this year. With 415.1 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Georgia State ranks 51st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 99th, surrendering 401.5 total yards per game.

James Madison vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

James Madison vs Georgia State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -5.5 -115 -105 54.5 -110 -110 -225 +185

James Madison Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Dukes rank -33-worst with 417.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 38th by allowing 317.3 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

With an average of 30.3 points per game on offense and 16.3 points allowed on defense over the last three games, the Dukes rank 80th and 38th, respectively, during that period.

Over James Madison's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 41st in passing offense (291 passing yards per game) and -47-worst in passing defense (251.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

While the Dukes are -25-worst in offensive rushing yards per game over the last three contests (126.3), they rank 12th-best defensively (66 rushing yards allowed) over that stretch.

The Dukes have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

In James Madison's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, James Madison has posted a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

The Dukes have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

James Madison games have gone over the point total on four of eight occasions (50%).

James Madison has won all six of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

James Madison has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dukes' implied win probability is 69.2%.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has thrown for 2,036 yards (254.5 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 65.5% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 210 rushing yards on 55 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kaelon Black, has carried the ball 110 times for 486 yards (60.8 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 19 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 346 yards (43.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 691 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 35 receptions (out of 61 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has put together a 594-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes on 48 targets.

Phoenix Sproles' 26 catches are good enough for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Green leads the team with 15.5 sacks, and also has 14 TFL, 38 tackles, and one interception.

Aiden Fisher is the team's top-tackler this year. He's picked up 60 tackles, two TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Francis Meehan has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 22 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

