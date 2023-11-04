Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes will be in action on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Thinking about a wager on Kotkaniemi? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 15:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in four games this season through 11 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kotkaniemi has a point in seven games this year (out of 11), including multiple points three times.

In five of 11 games this year, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 10 10 Points 3 4 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.