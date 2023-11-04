LaMelo Ball plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 128-119 loss to the Rockets, Ball put up 19 points and five assists.

In this article, we break down Ball's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-114)

Over 19.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-141)

Over 7.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were 29th in the NBA last season, allowing 119.5 points per game.

The Pacers allowed 45.3 rebounds on average last season, 28th in the NBA.

The Pacers gave up 26.4 assists per game last year (26th in the league).

The Pacers gave up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game last season, 17th in the NBA in that category.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 25 13 2 8 3 0 0 11/16/2022 37 26 1 6 5 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.