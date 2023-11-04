CUSA opponents meet when the Liberty Flames (8-0) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-6) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williams Stadium.

Liberty ranks 37th in scoring defense this season (20.9 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 37 points per game. Louisiana Tech is posting 26.3 points per contest on offense this season (73rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 27.4 points per game (83rd-ranked) on defense.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

Liberty Louisiana Tech 488.4 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.8 (44th) 350.8 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.6 (103rd) 280.6 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.2 (89th) 207.8 (91st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.6 (58th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (75th) 19 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty so far this season. He has 1,662 passing yards, completing 58.7% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 614 yards (76.8 ypg) on 98 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinton Cooley, has carried the ball 139 times for 802 yards (100.3 per game), scoring seven times.

CJ Daniels' team-high 576 yards as a receiver have come on 27 catches (out of 46 targets) with five touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has hauled in 17 receptions totaling 412 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Bentley Hanshaw's 14 receptions are good enough for 178 yards and four touchdowns.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 1,172 yards on 67.5% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton has rushed for 475 yards on 68 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Keith Willis Jr. has run for 240 yards across 33 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has hauled in 637 receiving yards on 62 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Cyrus Allen has put up a 487-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 53 targets.

Kyle Maxwell's 21 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

