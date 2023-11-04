The Liberty Flames (8-0) are 16.5-point favorites when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-6) in a CUSA matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The over/under is set at 58.5 for the contest.

Liberty ranks 37th in scoring defense this season (20.9 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 14th-best in the FBS with 37.0 points per game. Louisiana Tech ranks 70th with 382.8 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 67th with 374.6 total yards surrendered per contest on defense.

Liberty vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Liberty vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -16.5 -115 -105 58.5 -110 -110 -900 +575

Liberty Recent Performance

The Flames have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, compiling 485.0 total yards per game during that stretch (-2-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, giving up 412.0 total yards per game (93rd).

From an offensive standpoint, the Flames have been top-25 over the previous three games with 38.3 points per game (22nd-best). They haven't played as well defensively, with 25.7 points allowed per game (sixth-worst) over that stretch.

With 162.0 passing yards per game on offense (-101-worst) and 293.7 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-101-worst) over the last three contests, Liberty has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

While the Flames rank best in rushing offense over the last three games (323.0 rushing yards per game), they've been less productive defensively with 118.3 rushing yards allowed per game (73rd-ranked).

Over their last three games, the Flames have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Liberty has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

Week 10 CUSA Betting Trends

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Liberty has put together a 6-1-0 record against the spread.

The Flames have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in four of Liberty's seven games with a set total.

Liberty has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of seven times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Liberty has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Flames have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has thrown for 1,662 yards, completing 58.7% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 614 yards (76.8 ypg) on 98 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinton Cooley, has carried the ball 139 times for 802 yards (100.3 per game), scoring seven times.

CJ Daniels' leads his squad with 576 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 catches (out of 46 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Treon Sibley has put up a 412-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes on 27 targets.

Bentley Hanshaw has been the target of 19 passes and hauled in 14 receptions for 178 yards, an average of 22.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

CJ Bazile Jr. has 2.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and 22 tackles.

Tyren Dupree, Liberty's tackle leader, has 62 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Brylan Green has a team-leading five interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

