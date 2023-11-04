The Charlotte Hornets, Mark Williams included, match up versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 128-119 loss to the Rockets (his last action) Williams put up nine points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Below, we look at Williams' stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-102)

Over 10.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-111)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pacers allowed 119.5 points per contest last season, 29th in the league.

The Pacers conceded 45.3 rebounds on average last season, 28th in the NBA.

Allowing an average of 26.4 assists last season, the Pacers were the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pacers were the 17th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Mark Williams vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 16 7 8 0 0 1 1

