On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the New York Islanders. Is Michael Bunting going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bunting stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

Bunting has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 21.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.