Michael Bunting and the Carolina Hurricanes will be in action on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. There are prop bets for Bunting available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Michael Bunting vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSO, and MSGSN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Bunting has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 17:24 on the ice per game.

Bunting has a goal in three games this season through 11 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bunting has a point in six of 11 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Bunting has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bunting has an implied probability of 46.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Bunting having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 23 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 3 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

