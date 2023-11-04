The North Carolina Central Eagles (7-1) and the Norfolk State Spartans (2-6) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium in a battle of MEAC foes.

Defensively, North Carolina Central has been a top-25 unit, ranking 25th-best by giving up only 301.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 50th (368.6 yards per game). From an offensive perspective, Norfolk State is posting 22.4 points per game (81st-ranked). It ranks 72nd in the FCS on the other side of the ball (27.8 points allowed per game).

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Durham, North Carolina Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium

Norfolk State vs. North Carolina Central Key Statistics

Norfolk State North Carolina Central 337.8 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.6 (53rd) 337.8 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.8 (24th) 179.3 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.8 (54th) 158.5 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.9 (54th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has racked up 1,200 yards (150.0 per game) while completing 49.7% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 254 yards with three touchdowns.

X'Zavion Evans has rushed 80 times for 368 yards.

Kevon King has piled up 270 yards (on 60 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Andre Pegues leads his team with 311 receiving yards on 19 catches with two touchdowns.

Aaron Moore has racked up 172 receiving yards (21.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Tavian Morris has racked up 150 reciving yards (18.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has thrown for 1,301 yards, completing 60.3% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 403 yards (50.4 ypg) on 72 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Latrell Collier has carried the ball 108 times for a team-high 507 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 158 yards (19.8 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Devin Smith has hauled in 27 receptions for 368 yards (46.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Quentin McCall has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 261 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Joaquin Davis' 23 catches have yielded 241 yards and three touchdowns.

