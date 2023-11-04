The outings in a Week 10 college football lineup that shouldn't be missed for fans in Virginia include the James Madison Dukes playing the Georgia State Panthers at Center Parc Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

Hampton Pirates at Maine Black Bears

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

William & Mary Tribe at Albany (NY) Great Danes

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

VMI Keydets at East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

William B. Greene Jr. Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Virginia (-1.5)

Norfolk State Spartans at North Carolina Central Eagles

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium

O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 15 Louisville Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Louisville (-10)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Old Dominion (-1)

No. 23 James Madison Dukes at Georgia State Panthers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Center Parc Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-5.5)

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Liberty Flames

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Williams Stadium

Williams Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Liberty (-15.5)

