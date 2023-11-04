When the Virginia Cavaliers match up with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection model predicts the Cavaliers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (56.5) Virginia 31, Georgia Tech 30

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The Cavaliers have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

The Cavaliers have covered the spread six times in eight games.

In games they have played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Virginia has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Out of eight Cavaliers games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 7.7 more than the average point total for Virginia games this season.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Yellow Jackets based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 1.5 points or more, the Yellow Jackets have a 4-1 record against the spread.

Five of the Yellow Jackets' seven games with a set total have hit the over (71.4%).

Georgia Tech games this season have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 0.4 more than the point total in this matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Virginia 23.9 30.9 27.7 24.3 23.8 31.3 Georgia Tech 31.8 31.8 36 32.8 25.3 28

