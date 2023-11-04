The No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (7-1) are 9.5-point favorites when they host the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-4) in conference play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 48.5.

Louisville has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 24th-best in total offense (449.9 yards per game) and 15th-best in total defense (303.4 yards allowed per game). In terms of points scored Virginia Tech ranks 77th in the FBS (26.1 points per game), and it is 49th on the other side of the ball (22.9 points allowed per contest).

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Louisville vs Virginia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -9.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

Virginia Tech Recent Performance

Offensively, the Hokies are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 434.3 yards per game (-25-worst in college football). On defense, however, they are conceding 283.7 (22nd-best).

In their past three games, the Hokies are putting up 28.3 points per game (102nd in college football), and conceding 20.7 (68th).

Virginia Tech is -1-worst in the country in passing yards during its past three games (211.7 per game), and 58th in passing yards allowed (178).

The Hokies are accumulating 222.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (24th-best in college football), and allowing 105.7 per game (58th).

The Hokies have covered the spread in their last three contests, and went 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Virginia Tech has gone over the total twice.

Virginia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Virginia Tech's ATS record is 4-2-0 this season.

The Hokies have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Virginia Tech has gone over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

Virginia Tech has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Virginia Tech has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has thrown for 1,237 yards on 102-of-174 passing with seven touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 400 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has rushed for 478 yards on 110 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground. He's also tacked on 21 catches, totaling 215 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Jaylin Lane's 413 receiving yards (51.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 27 receptions on 43 targets with five touchdowns.

Da'Quan Felton has racked up 312 receiving yards (39 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Stephen Gosnell's 16 receptions (on 24 targets) have netted him 234 yards (29.3 ypg).

Antwaun Powell has collected nine sacks to lead the team, while also picking up eight TFL and 28 tackles.

Keli Lawson has 58 tackles, four TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both tackles and interceptions.

