The Virginia Cavaliers (2-6) host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between ACC opponents at Scott Stadium. Georgia Tech is a 2-point underdog. The total is 57.5 points for this game.

On offense, Virginia ranks 92nd in the FBS with 23.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 106th in points allowed (380.6 points allowed per contest). While Georgia Tech's defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking fourth-worst by allowing 466.5 total yards per game, its offense ranks 17th-best with 459.3 total yards per contest.

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: The CW

Virginia vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia -2 -110 -110 57.5 -105 -115 -125 +105

Virginia Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Cavaliers rank -29-worst with 422 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 46th by surrendering 328.3 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

Looking at the Cavaliers' last three contests, they have put up 28 points per game on offense (108th-ranked) and have allowed 23 points per game on defense (95th-ranked).

The last three games have seen Virginia's passing offense struggle, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS in passing yards (226.3 per game). It ranks 93rd on the other side of the ball (194 passing yards surrendered per contest).

Looking at the Cavaliers' last three contests, they have posted 195.7 rushing yards per game on offense (55th-ranked) and have surrendered 134.3 rushing yards per game on defense (105th-ranked).

In their last three contests, the Cavaliers have covered the spread each time, and are 2-1 overall.

In Virginia's past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

Week 10 ACC Betting Trends

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Virginia has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

The Cavaliers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Virginia has hit the over in five of its eight games with a set total (62.5%).

Virginia has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Virginia has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Cavaliers have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Tony Muskett has recorded 1,020 yards (127.5 ypg) on 92-of-145 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Perris Jones, has carried the ball 64 times for 360 yards (45 per game), scoring two times.

Kobe Pace has been handed the ball 80 times this year and racked up 266 yards (33.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Malik Washington's leads his squad with 935 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 68 receptions (out of 91 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has caught 39 passes for 498 yards (62.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Sackett Wood Jr. has been the target of 11 passes and compiled seven receptions for 123 yards, an average of 15.4 yards per contest.

Kameron Butler has three sacks to pace the team, and also has four TFL and 20 tackles.

Jonas Sanker is the team's top-tackler this year. He's amassed 68 tackles and one TFL.

Sam Westfall leads the team with one interception, while also recording 11 tackles and one pass defended.

