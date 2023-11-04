When the East Tennessee State Buccaneers square off against the VMI Keydets at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection system predicts the Buccaneers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

VMI vs. East Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction East Tennessee State (-3.8) 40.5 East Tennessee State 22, VMI 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets covered just once in 11 games with a spread last season.

Last season, five Keydets games went over the point total.

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last season.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Keydets vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed East Tennessee State 16.8 29.8 29.7 11.3 9 40.8 VMI 13.3 23.6 16.5 18 10 29.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.