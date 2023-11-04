The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-6) and the VMI Keydets (3-5) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in a battle of SoCon opponents.

While East Tennessee State's defense ranks 89th with 29.8 points allowed per game, the Buccaneers have been a little worse on offense, ranking 24th-worst (16.8 points per game). VMI ranks 98th with 302.1 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 76th with 362.9 total yards ceded per contest on defense.

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

VMI vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

VMI vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

VMI East Tennessee State 302.1 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.1 (118th) 362.9 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.8 (56th) 121.3 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.6 (57th) 180.9 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.5 (127th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (115th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has thrown for 1,222 yards on 63.2% passing while recording four touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Hunter Rice is his team's leading rusher with 119 carries for 635 yards, or 79.4 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Rashad Raymond has run for 273 yards across 76 carries.

Chance Knox paces his squad with 369 receiving yards on 35 catches.

Aidan Twombly has recorded 328 receiving yards (41.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 26 receptions.

Isaiah Lemmond has racked up 215 reciving yards (26.9 ypg) this season.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

William Riddle has recorded 334 yards (41.8 ypg) on 30-of-66 passing with one touchdown compared to four interceptions this season.

Bryson Irby has carried the ball 102 times for a team-high 515 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Zach Borisch has been handed the ball 46 times this year and racked up 207 yards (25.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Will Huzzie's 232 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 27 times and has collected 21 receptions and two touchdowns.

Tommy Winton, III has put up a 217-yard season so far, hauling in 17 passes on 14 targets.

Xavier Gaillardetz has been the target of 18 passes and hauled in 11 grabs for 178 yards, an average of 22.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed East Tennessee State or VMI gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.