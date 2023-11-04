The Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) and the William & Mary Tribe (5-3) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium in a clash of CAA opponents.

Albany (NY) ranks 58th in total offense (364.7 yards per game) and 35th in total defense (318.3 yards allowed per game) this year. William & Mary's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FCS with 17.9 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is posting 21.8 points per game, which ranks 85th.

Here we will break down the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on FloSports.

William & Mary vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

William & Mary vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics

William & Mary Albany (NY) 370 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.7 (31st) 282.1 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.3 (69th) 225.6 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.9 (85th) 144.4 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.8 (33rd) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has thrown for 1,150 yards (143.8 per game) while completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 314 yards with one touchdown.

Malachi Imoh is his team's leading rusher with 106 carries for 714 yards, or 89.3 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well. Imoh has also chipped in with 17 catches for 149 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Bronson Yoder has racked up 408 yards (on 77 attempts) with four touchdowns.

JT Mayo paces his squad with 271 receiving yards on 24 receptions with three touchdowns.

Sean McElwain has 18 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 215 yards (26.9 yards per game) this year.

Hollis Mathis' 15 grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 171 yards (21.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has recorded 2,172 yards (241.3 ypg) on 159-of-284 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Griffin Woodell has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 408 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 139 yards (15.4 per game) and four touchdowns via the passing game.

Faysal Aden has racked up 360 yards on 86 attempts, scoring two times.

Brevin Easton's leads his squad with 535 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 37 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Julian Hicks has caught 23 passes for 516 yards (57.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Marqeese Dietz's 34 catches are good enough for 383 yards and two touchdowns.

