Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Thielen's stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Thielen has been targeted 70 times, with season stats of 581 yards on 57 receptions (10.2 per catch) and four TDs. He also has one carry for six yards.

Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Panthers have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/illness): 14 Rec; 116 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD D.J. Chark (DNP/elbow): 15 Rec; 220 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM

Thielen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 70 57 581 216 4 10.2

Thielen Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 12 0 Week 2 Saints 9 7 54 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 14 11 145 1 Week 4 Vikings 8 7 76 0 Week 5 @Lions 13 11 107 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 13 11 115 1 Week 8 Texans 11 8 72 0

