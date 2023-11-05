In the Week 9 game between the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Antonio Gibson find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Antonio Gibson score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Gibson has 90 rushing yards on 20 carries (11.3 yards per game).

Gibson also has 20 catches for 185 receiving yards (23.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson does not have a rushing touchdown in eight games.

In one of eight games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Antonio Gibson Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 15 0 1 1 1 Week 7 @Giants 2 7 0 2 24 0 Week 8 Eagles 2 14 0 5 28 0

