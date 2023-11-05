The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) visit the Carolina Panthers (1-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will aim to stop a three-game losing streak. Check out the best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Colts vs. Panthers? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Colts vs. Panthers?

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Colts favored by two, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (4.3 points).

The Colts have a 57.4% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Colts are the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

Indianapolis has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

The Panthers have won one of the seven games they've played as underdogs this season.

Carolina has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +114 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.

Who will win? The Colts or Panthers? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 9 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indianapolis (-2)



Indianapolis (-2) The Colts are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread one time this year (1-5-1).

In games it has played as 2-point underdogs or more, the Panthers have an ATS record of 1-5-1.

Parlay your bets together on the Colts vs. Panthers matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) The two teams average a combined 0.3 fewer points per game (43.7) than this game's over/under of 44 points.

The Colts and the Panthers have seen their opponents average a combined 13.0 more points per game than the over/under of 44 set for this outing.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Colts' eight games with a set total.

The Panthers have gone over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Michael Pittman Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 66.1 3

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 200.3 7 12.7 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.