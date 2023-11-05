The Washington Commanders' (3-5) injury report has six players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, November 5 game against the New England Patriots (2-6). The game begins at 1:00 PM at Gillette Stadium.

The Commanders' most recent game ended in a 38-31 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In their most recent game, the Patriots were knocked off by the Miami Dolphins 31-17.

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Curtis Samuel WR Toe Out Kendall Fuller CB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Percy Butler S Calf Questionable Jonathan Allen DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Logan Thomas TE Heel Limited Participation In Practice Ricky Stromberg C Knee Out

New England Patriots Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyquan Thornton WR Foot Questionable Trent Brown OL Ankle Questionable Vederian Lowe OT Ankle Questionable Myles Bryant DB Chest Limited Participation In Practice Jonathan Jones DB Knee Questionable Josh Uche LB Ankle Questionable Deatrich Wise DL Shoulder Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Hamstring Questionable Christian Barmore DL Knee Questionable Davon Godchaux DL Illness Questionable DeVante Parker WR Concussion Out Pharaoh Brown TE Back Questionable Calvin Anderson OL Illness Out

Commanders vs. Patriots Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV Info: FOX

FOX

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, surrendering 374.1 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst. Offensively, they rank 20th with 319.6 total yards per contest.

The Commanders rank 17th in points per game (21.4), but they've been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 28.5 points allowed per contest.

The Commanders' defense has been a bottom-five unit in pass defense this season, allowing 256.8 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 12th with 233.8 passing yards per contest.

Washington ranks 27th in the NFL with 85.9 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 21st with 117.4 rushing yards surrendered per game on defense.

With 12 forced turnovers (10th in NFL) and 12 turnovers committed (19th in NFL) this season, the Commanders rank 15th in the NFL with a turnover margin of 0.

Commanders vs. Patriots Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Patriots (-2.5)

Patriots (-2.5) Moneyline: Patriots (-150), Commanders (+125)

Patriots (-150), Commanders (+125) Total: 40.5 points

