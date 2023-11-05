How to Watch Commanders vs. Patriots on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The New England Patriots (2-6) take on the Washington Commanders (3-5) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
We have more info below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Patriots vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: FOX
Commanders Insights
- This year the Commanders rack up 4.6 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Patriots give up (26).
- The Commanders collect just 1.5 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Patriots allow (321.1).
- This year Washington averages 85.9 rushing yards per game, 12 fewer than New England allows (97.9).
- The Commanders have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five more turnovers than the Patriots have forced (7).
Commanders Away Performance
- The Commanders' average points scored on the road (24.3) is higher than their overall average (21.4). But their average points conceded in road games (24.3) is lower than overall (28.5).
- The Commanders rack up 304.8 yards per game in away games (14.8 less than their overall average), and give up 393 in away games (18.9 more than overall).
- Washington accumulates 210.5 passing yards per game in away games (23.3 less than its overall average), and gives up 283.5 in road games (26.7 more than overall).
- The Commanders accumulate 94.3 rushing yards per game in road games (8.4 more than their overall average), and concede 109.5 in away games (7.9 less than overall).
- The Commanders convert 26.9% of third downs in away games (6.1% lower than their overall average), and give up 32.7% away from home (8.4% lower than overall).
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|at Atlanta
|W 24-16
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|at New York
|L 14-7
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 38-31
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at New England
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Seattle
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|New York
|-
|FOX
|11/23/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|CBS
