Curtis Samuel did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders take on the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Samuel's stats can be found below.

In the passing game, Samuel has been targeted 43 times, with season stats of 332 yards on 35 receptions (9.5 per catch) and two TDs. He also has four carries for 20 yards one touchdown.

Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

The Commanders have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Logan Thomas (LP/heel): 29 Rec; 280 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Samuel 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 43 35 332 139 2 9.5

Samuel Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 5 5 54 0 Week 2 @Broncos 3 3 19 0 Week 3 Bills 4 2 54 0 Week 4 @Eagles 8 7 51 0 Week 5 Bears 7 6 65 1 Week 6 @Falcons 4 4 42 1 Week 7 @Giants 8 4 25 0 Week 8 Eagles 4 4 22 0

