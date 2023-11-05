Will Curtis Samuel Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Curtis Samuel did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders take on the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. All of Samuel's stats can be found below.
In the passing game, Samuel has been targeted 43 times, with season stats of 332 yards on 35 receptions (9.5 per catch) and two TDs. He also has four carries for 20 yards one touchdown.
Curtis Samuel Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Toe
- The Commanders have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Logan Thomas (LP/heel): 29 Rec; 280 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 9 Injury Reports
Commanders vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Samuel 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|43
|35
|332
|139
|2
|9.5
Samuel Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|5
|5
|54
|0
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|4
|2
|54
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|8
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|7
|6
|65
|1
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|4
|4
|42
|1
|Week 7
|@Giants
|8
|4
|25
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|4
|4
|22
|0
