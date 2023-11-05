In the Week 9 contest between the Carolina Panthers and the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Hayden Hurst hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Hayden Hurst score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Hurst's 14 receptions (on 24 targets) have led to 116 yards receiving (16.6 per game) and one score.

In one of seven games this year, Hurst has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Hayden Hurst Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7 5 41 1 Week 2 Saints 3 3 20 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Vikings 3 1 7 0 Week 5 @Lions 3 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 1 16 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0

