Hornets vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) take on the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) as heavy, 11.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is 235.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-11.5
|235.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 235.5 points in three of five outings.
- Charlotte's games this year have had a 237.2-point total on average, 1.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hornets have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.
- Charlotte has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +450.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 18.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hornets vs Mavericks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|3
|60%
|120.8
|236.8
|115.8
|237
|226.9
|Hornets
|3
|60%
|116
|236.8
|121.2
|237
|230.9
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- The Hornets' 116 points per game are just 0.2 more points than the 115.8 the Mavericks give up.
- When it scores more than 115.8 points, Charlotte is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|2-3
|0-0
|3-2
|Mavericks
|3-2
|0-0
|4-1
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Hornets
|Mavericks
|116
|120.8
|9
|4
|2-2
|2-1
|2-2
|3-0
|121.2
|115.8
|27
|21
|1-1
|2-0
|1-1
|2-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.