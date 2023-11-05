The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) on November 5, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Hornets.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank ninth.

The Hornets put up just 0.2 more points per game (116.0) than the Mavericks allow (115.8).

Charlotte has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets averaged 109.2 points per game at home last season, and 112.7 on the road.

The Hornets allowed fewer points at home (116.1 per game) than on the road (118.2) last season.

At home, the Hornets knocked down 11.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than they averaged on the road (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (32.1%).

Hornets Injuries