Sportsbooks have set player props for Luka Doncic, LaMelo Ball and others when the Dallas Mavericks host the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 14.3 points Ball scores per game are 5.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

His rebounding average of 6.0 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (5.5).

Ball's assist average -- 9.0 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (8.5).

Ball averages 2.0 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Get Ball gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +110)

Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.7 points per game this season, 1.8 fewer than his points prop on Sunday.

He has grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Hayward's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Sunday's over/under (4.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -110) 9.5 (Over: -110) 8.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -128)

The 41.0 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 9.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Sunday (31.5).

He has averaged 2.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).

Doncic's season-long assist average -- 8.5 per game -- is the same as Sunday's assist over/under.

Doncic has averaged 6.0 made three-pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

Tim Hardaway Jr. is posting 18.0 points per game, 4.5 higher than Sunday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.0 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

He has made 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.