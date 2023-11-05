Washington Commanders receiver John Bates will be up against the New England Patriots and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 9, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Bates has 100 receiving yards on nine grabs (12 targets), averaging 14.3 yards per game.

Bates vs. the Patriots

Bates vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.

New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Patriots is allowing 223.3 yards per outing this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.

So far this year, the Patriots have surrendered 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th in the league.

Commanders Player Previews

John Bates Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-111)

Bates Receiving Insights

This season, Bates hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Bates has been targeted on 12 of his team's 308 passing attempts this season (3.9% target share).

He has been targeted 12 times this season, averaging 8.3 yards per target.

Bates does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Bates' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

