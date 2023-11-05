John Bates Week 9 Preview vs. the Patriots
Washington Commanders receiver John Bates will be up against the New England Patriots and their 18th-ranked passing defense in Week 9, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Bates has 100 receiving yards on nine grabs (12 targets), averaging 14.3 yards per game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Bates and the Commanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bates vs. the Patriots
- Bates vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games
- New England has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- The Patriots have surrendered a TD pass to 11 opposing players this year.
- New England has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.
- The pass defense of the Patriots is allowing 223.3 yards per outing this season, which ranks 18th in the NFL.
- So far this year, the Patriots have surrendered 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th in the league.
Watch Commanders vs Patriots on Fubo!
Commanders Player Previews
John Bates Receiving Props vs. the Patriots
- Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-111)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Bates with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Bates Receiving Insights
- This season, Bates hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards prop bet.
- Bates has been targeted on 12 of his team's 308 passing attempts this season (3.9% target share).
- He has been targeted 12 times this season, averaging 8.3 yards per target.
- Bates does not have a TD reception this season in six games.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Bates' Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Eagles
|10/29/2023
|Week 8
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|10/22/2023
|Week 7
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|10/5/2023
|Week 5
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bills
|9/24/2023
|Week 3
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.