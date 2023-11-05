Laviska Shenault Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Shenault's stats can be found below.

In the passing game, Shenault has been targeted seven times, with season stats of 43 yards on seven receptions (6.1 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has 12 carries for 55 yards.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 57 Rec; 581 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/illness): 14 Rec; 116 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD D.J. Chark (DNP/elbow): 15 Rec; 220 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Shenault 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 7 43 68 0 6.1

Shenault Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 16 0 Week 2 Saints 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 0 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 3 15 0

