Our computer model predicts a win for the Indianapolis Colts when they play the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 5 at 4:05 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the Panthers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Colts have the sixth-ranked scoring offense this season (25.6 points per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking worst with 28.6 points allowed per game. The Panthers are accumulating 284.6 total yards per game on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 326 total yards per game (12th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Colts vs Panthers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-2.5) Over (44) Colts 27, Panthers 23

Place your bets on the Colts-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has a record of just 1-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Carolina and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of seven times this year.

Games involving the Panthers this year have averaged 43.2 points per game, a 0.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Colts Betting Info

The Colts have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

Indianapolis is 4-4-0 ATS this season.

In Indianapolis' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Colts games this season have posted an average total of 43.1, which is 0.9 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Colts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Indianapolis 25.6 28.6 26.4 30.6 24.3 25.3 Carolina 18.1 28.4 15 18 20.5 36.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.