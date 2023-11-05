How to Watch Panthers vs. Colts on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Panthers (1-6) host a struggling Indianapolis Colts (3-5) squad on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Colts have lost three games in a row.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Colts vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Panthers Insights
- This year the Panthers average 10.5 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Colts allow (28.6).
- The Panthers average 86.7 fewer yards per game (284.6) than the Colts allow per matchup (371.3).
- Carolina rushes for 90.3 yards per game, 33.7 fewer than the 124 Indianapolis allows per outing.
- The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Colts have 11 takeaways.
Panthers Home Performance
- The Panthers score fewer points at home (15 per game) than they do overall (18.1), but also concede fewer at home (18 per game) than overall (28.4).
- The Panthers accumulate fewer yards at home (231.7 per game) than they do overall (284.6), but also give up fewer at home (278.3 per game) than overall (326).
- Carolina picks up 156 passing yards per game at home (38.3 fewer than overall), and allows 152 at home (34.6 fewer than overall).
- The Panthers accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (75.7 per game) than they do overall (90.3), but they also allow fewer at home (126.3 per game) than overall (139.4).
- The Panthers successfully convert fewer third downs at home (33.3%) than they do overall (39.4%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (36.1%) than overall (35.4%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|at Detroit
|L 42-24
|FOX
|10/15/2023
|at Miami
|L 42-21
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Houston
|W 15-13
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|11/9/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/19/2023
|Dallas
|-
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.