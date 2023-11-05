Panthers vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Panthers (1-6) host a struggling Indianapolis Colts (3-5) squad on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Colts have lost three straight games.
Colts and Panthers recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Panthers vs. Colts Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Colts
|2.5
|44
|-140
|+115
Panthers vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers have played three games this season that ended with a point total over 44 points.
- The average over/under for Carolina's matchups this season is 43.2, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Panthers have gone 1-5-1 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Panthers have been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.
- Carolina has a record of 1-6 when it is set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
Indianapolis Colts
- Indianapolis' games this season have had an average of 43.1 points, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Colts have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-0).
- For the first time this year, the Colts are moneyline favorites.
- Indianapolis has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.
Colts vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Colts
|25.6
|5
|28.6
|32
|43.1
|6
|8
|Panthers
|18.1
|27
|28.4
|25
|43.2
|3
|7
Panthers vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends
Panthers
- Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three games.
- In the Panthers' past three games, they have gone over the total twice.
- The Colts have been outscored by 24 points this season (three per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 72 points (10.3 per game).
Colts
- Indianapolis has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, in its past three contests.
- In its past three contests, Indianapolis has gone over the total.
- The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-24 total points, -3 per game), as do the Panthers (-72 total points, -10.3 per game).
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.2
|42.8
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.7
|23
|26
|ATS Record
|1-5-1
|1-1-1
|0-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|0-3-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|1-2
|0-4
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.1
|43.3
|42.7
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.9
|22.8
|23
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-2-0
|4-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-5
|1-4
|1-1
