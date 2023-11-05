Terry McLaurin vs. J.C. Jackson: Week 9 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin will be up against the New England Patriots' defense and J.C. Jackson in Week 9 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Commanders receivers' matchup versus the Patriots secondary.
Commanders vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Terry McLaurin Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots
|61.5
|7.7
|29
|87
|8.23
Terry McLaurin vs. J.C. Jackson Insights
Terry McLaurin & the Commanders' Offense
- Terry McLaurin has racked up 495 receiving yards on 42 catches to pace his team this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Washington's passing attack has been getting it done this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 1,870 total passing yards. When it comes to passing TDs, the team ranks seventh with 13 passing touchdowns.
- In terms of total offense, the Commanders are 15th in the NFL in points (21.4 per game) and 15th in total yards (319.6 per game).
- Washington carries one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 38.5 times per game (fourth in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Commanders rank 12th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 36 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 56.3%.
J.C. Jackson & the Patriots' Defense
- J.C. Jackson has a team-high one interception to go along with 16 tackles and six passes defended.
- Defensively, New England has given up 1,786 passing yards, or 223.3 per game -- that places the team 21st in the league.
- The Patriots' points-against average on defense is 26 per game, sixth-worst in the league.
- Two players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New England this season.
- The Patriots have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Terry McLaurin vs. J.C. Jackson Advanced Stats
|Terry McLaurin
|J.C. Jackson
|Rec. Targets
|63
|43
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|42
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.8
|21
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|495
|16
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|61.9
|2.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|124
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|5
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
