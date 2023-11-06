The James Madison Dukes (0-0) face the No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

James Madison vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

James Madison Stats Insights

  • The Dukes shot at a 46.2% rate from the field last season, 3.8 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.
  • James Madison went 16-3 when it shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Spartans ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Dukes ranked 30th.
  • The Dukes' 80.5 points per game last year were 12.6 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up.
  • James Madison put together an 18-5 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

James Madison Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, James Madison scored 11.5 more points per game at home (86.4) than away (74.9).
  • The Dukes conceded fewer points at home (65.2 per game) than away (70.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, James Madison sunk fewer trifectas on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (38.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Madison Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/12/2023 Howard - Atlantic Union Bank Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.