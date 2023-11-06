The James Madison Dukes take on the Michigan State Spartans at Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. James Madison matchup.

James Madison vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

James Madison vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline James Madison Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-16.5) 146.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-16.5) 146.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Michigan State Betting Trends (2022-23)

James Madison put together a 17-11-0 ATS record last year.

Michigan State compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Spartans games hit the over 17 out of 31 times last season.

