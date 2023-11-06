The No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (0-0) hit the court against the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles made 48.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (45%).

Marquette went 22-3 when it shot higher than 45% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Huskies finished 278th.

Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles averaged were just 4.3 more points than the Huskies allowed (75).

Marquette went 17-3 last season when scoring more than 75 points.

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies shot at a 46.1% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.

Northern Illinois put together an 11-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Huskies ranked 280th.

The Huskies scored an average of 72 points per game last year, only 1.7 more points than the 70.3 the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents.

When Northern Illinois gave up fewer than 79.3 points last season, it went 12-5.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 79.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

Defensively the Golden Eagles were better in home games last season, giving up 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 on the road.

Marquette made 8.9 treys per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Illinois scored 77.6 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged on the road (69.2).

At home, the Huskies allowed 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 75.5.

Beyond the arc, Northern Illinois drained fewer treys away (6.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.6%) than at home (37.7%) as well.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Northern Illinois - Fiserv Forum 11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum 11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule