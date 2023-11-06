The North Carolina Tar Heels play the Radford Highlanders on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Radford matchup.

Radford vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Radford vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Radford Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-18.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-18.5) 141.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Radford vs. North Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

Radford went 14-14-0 ATS last year.

The Highlanders covered the spread when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs in two of two games last year.

North Carolina covered nine times in 30 chances against the spread last season.

The Tar Heels and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 30 times last season.

