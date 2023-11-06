Monday's game at Dean Smith Center has the North Carolina Tar Heels (0-0) taking on the Radford Highlanders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-63 victory as our model heavily favors North Carolina.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Radford vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Radford vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 77, Radford 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Radford vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-14.1)

North Carolina (-14.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Radford Performance Insights

With 69.3 points per game on offense, Radford ranked 235th in the nation last year. On defense, it surrendered 64.8 points per contest, which ranked 40th in college basketball.

Last year the Highlanders pulled down 30.6 rebounds per game (251st-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 28.5 rebounds per contest (39th-ranked).

Radford averaged 11.8 assists per game, which ranked them 281st in college basketball.

The Highlanders averaged 11.0 turnovers per game (99th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.0 turnovers per contest (95th-ranked).

The Highlanders made 6.5 treys per game (274th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 35.9% three-point percentage (85th-ranked).

Radford allowed 6.5 threes per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.2% three-point percentage (137th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Radford took 67.7% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 32.3% three-pointers (25.2%).

