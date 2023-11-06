The Richmond Spiders (0-0) take on the VMI Keydets (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Richmond vs. VMI Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond Stats Insights

  • The Spiders made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points lower than the Keydets allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • In games Richmond shot better than 46.7% from the field, it went 6-1 overall.
  • The Keydets ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spiders finished 258th.
  • Last year, the Spiders recorded 68.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 76.8 the Keydets allowed.
  • Richmond went 5-2 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison

  • Richmond averaged 70.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.1 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Spiders allowed 15.4 fewer points per game (62.3) than on the road (77.7).
  • Richmond sunk 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged away from home (8 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 VMI - Robins Center
11/11/2023 Siena - Robins Center
11/15/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum

